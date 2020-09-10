ADPH watching COVID cases for Labor Day weekend numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is keeping an eye on the number of new daily COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day weekend.
Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers said current statewide numbers do not reflect the holiday weekend. They say it is going take up to two weeks to find out exactly how many people are infected right now with COVID-19 from Labor Day, because of the virus’s incubation period.
Landers said she is happy with the current downward trend of cases, but hopes there isn’t a surge from the holiday like after the last two major holidays.
Landers said Labor Day cases could be different because it’s the first first major holiday since the statewide mask mandate. She said if there is a spike, it could overload the health care system and she wants to keep hospital capacity low.
Right now, there are more than 15,000 hospitalizations statewide.
“We still have some very high numbers in terms of people remaining in the hospital,” Landers said. “We need to do all we can to drive these numbers down, keep these numbers down and be able to preserve our health care systems ability to take care of all persons who need care."
Landers asked anyone who gathered in large groups or believes they may have been exposed over the holiday to go get tested immediately.
