Time’s running out to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine trial

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - If you want to help with a COVID-19 vaccine trial, your time is running out .
We told you last month the North Alabama Research Center in Athens is taking part in a nationwide trial through the company Pfizer.
So far a little over 200 people have signed up.
There is still room for 100 more.
Participants will have to come to the center six times over a two year period.
And you’ll get $119 dollars each visit.
We’re told so far the study is going very well, and no one has had any major side effects.
“They’re enrolling patients at a very rapid pace nationwide. Their goal was 30,000 patients in the beginning and we each had our assignment of the vaccine to try to complete. If you want to make a difference for your country, here’s your opportunity. But the opportunity is going to quickly go away,” David Pryor, pharmacist at North Alabama Research Center said.
Pryor tells us there is also a site in Huntsville you can go to for the trial.
