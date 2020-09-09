Students in Colbert County receive free breakfast and lunch thanks to USDA waiver

COLBERT COUNTY , Ala. (WAFF) - Students in the Tennessee Valley will get free meals for the rest of this year.
That is thanks to a federal extension of the U.S. Department of Agriculture summer meal program.
Whether it’s hybrid, in the classroom, or remote learning Colbert County School District will be able to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student.
“Due to the pandemic so many parents have been out of work, it’s a strain for them to pay for their child’s lunches,” said Nutrition Administrator, Angie Datuin.
All of those financial concerns changed on Tuesday.
A federal waiver from the USDA that allowed the Summer Food Service Program to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic was set to expire on Aug. 31. This week, that was extended through the end of the year.
Many school nutrition administrators like Angie Datuin will now be able to make sure children are receiving healthy meals.
“Everybody needs to have good nutrition and this will help the parents with the costs so every child is able to eat and able to have access to high-quality food,” said Datuin.
With the new flexibility to serve free meals to all children, Datuin. says they expect to see the numbers of students receiving lunches increase especially DURING curbside pickups on Wednesdays.
“I think our participation will increase because now the people that are paid or reduced can also come through and receive those meals free of charge,” said Datuin.
Now, schools can simply focus on feeding children.
“It’s just nice to be able to help people and offer this service to the families we serve,” said Datuin.
