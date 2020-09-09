Staying dry and sunny today with increasing heat and humidity

Happy Wednesday! It is a seasonable start to the day out there today but don’t expect that to continue.
Some of us are waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning with our temperatures just above normal into the mid to upper 60s. Humidity will begin to climb as we move through the later parts of the day today and into the afternoon. We are looking at temperatures near 90-degrees this afternoon as we will see plenty of sunshine across the Valley. As humidity starts to increase, we will have feels like temperatures climb as well. The heat index will be around 93 to 97 degrees this afternoon.
It will continue to be hot and humid as we move into the end of the week. Our afternoon temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around the 90-degree mark, but humidity levels will continue to climb as will the heat index. Thursday presents an isolated chance at storms by midday, mainly for areas of northeast Alabama. Friday bring a slightly better chance at storms, but most of us will stay dry. That will change as we move into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday present us a much better chance at storms through the middle of the days and into the afternoon. These showers and storms will bring a few hours of delays during the day, which could impact any weekend plans.
