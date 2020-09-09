Nine HCS students named National Merit Semifinalists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big congratulations to a group of students at four different Huntsville schools!
Huntsville City Schools announced Wednesday that nine seniors from the HCS system have been selected as National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists for 2021.
Approximately 16,000 students out of over 1.6 million were selected across the U.S. as Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The Semifinalists selected represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and will have a chance to compete for over 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered in the spring of 2021.
The Semifinalists from the district are:
Grissom High School:
- Samantha Abercrombie
- Franscine Garcia
- Ian Mackenzie
- Jessica Smith
Huntsville High School:
- Zachary Barbre
- Ardis Haskell
- Alexander Cheng
Jemison High School:
- Henry Lemley
New Century Technology High School:
- Ruby Krasnow
HCS faculty and staff say these students are very deserving of how far they’ve come.
“These students are ones that we know will go on to achieve great things," said HCS College Counselor Sherri Crigger. “This recognition represents over a decade of work from not only the students, but their teachers, school staff, and family.”
Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Scholarship Qualifying Test. To become a finalist, each candidate and their school must submit a detailed application that includes records of academics, school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, along with any employment, honors, and awards received.
Out of the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, around 90% will likely advance to the finalist level.
