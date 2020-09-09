Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, edibles seized in Morgan county

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Morgan county hope a recent arrest will have parents on the lookout this Halloween season.
On September 3, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit investigation led to the arrest of two individuals from Decatur:
- Johnathan K. Freeman, 27 of Decatur
- Ashley Oneal Gildon, 26 of Decatur
The two were arrested after agents executed a search warrant at their home on 5th Ave NW in Decatur. Approximately 29 pounds of high-grade marijuana and THC edibles were seized during the investigation. The THC edibles were packaged as commonly consumed candies such as Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Straws, and Sour Ropes.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett wants the public to be aware of situations like this one as Halloween nears.
“We are concerned anytime we see drugs that can be easily passed off as common candy and the risks it can pose to children," says Puckett. "As Halloween approaches we want to remind the public that these threats are out there.”
Freeman and Gildon were both charged with trafficking marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child. They we transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail each with a bond of $12,500.
