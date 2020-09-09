Morgan county woman facing credit card theft charge following Decatur investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan county woman is facing a theft charge after the conclusion of an investigation that started in early 2020.
On February 3, the Decatur Police Department received a report of theft of credit cards from a residence. The report included unauthorized use of those credit cards exceeding the amount of $1,500.
During the investigation, Karen Bowman Rogers was developed as a suspect in the case, and the Morgan County Grand Jury issued an indictment of theft of property in the second degree for her arrest.
On September 8, Rogers was released from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges and transferred into the custody of the Decatur Police Department. Rogers was later transported to the Morgan County Jail, where the Grand Jury indictment was served and she was held in lieu of a $2,500.00 bond.
