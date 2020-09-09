Morgan County sees increase in speeding drivers and serious wrecks

“Unfortunately, if you don’t plan to leave early because that road that you have gone down for years is now getting paved, you are going to get stuck,” Swafford said. "Once you get stuck you are racing to get ahead. So we have had Highway 67 paved, we have had Highway 36 being paved…plus the detour so these are major thoroughfares that have been affected and I think that’s geared people to try to get ahead…try to go faster…and we continue to ask them -- slow down -- lives literally are at risk.