Limestone DA: We need financial help

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones gave county commissioners a serious warning this week: Lingering court cases could drag on even longer without some help.
“We’re in a situation here... basically every revenue stream we have is ending” Jones said during this week’s Commission work session.
Our news partners at the News Courier say Jones warned of an $800,000 expenditure overage over the next fiscal year. The state has agreed to provide about $375,000, but the rest is usually collected through things like bail fees, asset forfeiture, worthless check fees and other miscellaneous court costs. With the court system shut down for most of the year, that money has slowed to a trickle.
Jones says his office has already made deep cuts, including stopping a subscription to critical legal research programs used to prepare cases. He says he’s been using Google to try to do legal research and says that’s not worked out well. Staff in the office have been cut as well. “Right now, if you come across the courthouse and walk in my office, there’s nobody sitting out front,” Jones told commissioners. “You have to ring a bell, you have to call our office, and nobody’ll answer the phone. It’s a digital system, because we can’t afford to hire somebody to put them out front.”
Jones is asking the Commission to put up $150,000 to help bail out the office. He says he would use that money to hire two assistant DA’s and a receptionist. “We’re one of the few counties in the state that does not receive any assistance from the county commission,” he said. “... We’ve done everything we can, independent, of our own, before we came to you.”
Commissioners did not take any action on Jones' request, but will discuss the entire 2021 budget further on September 21st.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.