Limestone DA: We need financial help

Jones says his office has already made deep cuts, including stopping a subscription to critical legal research programs used to prepare cases. He says he’s been using Google to try to do legal research and says that’s not worked out well. Staff in the office have been cut as well. “Right now, if you come across the courthouse and walk in my office, there’s nobody sitting out front,” Jones told commissioners. “You have to ring a bell, you have to call our office, and nobody’ll answer the phone. It’s a digital system, because we can’t afford to hire somebody to put them out front.”