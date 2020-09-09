Limestone Co. bridge to be replaced thanks to Rebuild Alabama grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey announced $1.5 million in grants to address some problem areas for roads and bridges throughout the state.
One of the big winners will be drivers who go over a bridge on Thatch Road in Limestone County.
Adam Allen lives on Thatch road. He tells us luckily he doesn’t have to cross it to get to his home, but that’s not the case for everyone.
“Cars cross it pretty regularly. Cars cross it on the daily.”
Thanks to $250,000 from the Rebuild Alabama program, the bridge will be completely rebuilt soon.
The money was generated from the state gas tax of six cents per gallon.
Limestone County engineer Marc Massey tells me it’s been a long time coming.
“We’ve been trying to get this bridge replaced for probably about six years,” Massey said.
Massey tells us it’s in such bad shape, it has to be inspected every three months. And it has been that way for the past four or five years. County Commission Chairman Collin Daly says he’s thankful for the Rebuild Alabama Program.
“I know that nobody wants to pay more taxes in any form or fashion but with any service you have to provide, someone has to pay for it. Without things like this, I don’t know how we would do projects,” Daily said.
And Allen agrees.
“The money hitting our pocket books sometimes hurts. But there’s a reason and a need for it. These roads definitely need taking care of and some of these bridges are pretty old and need taking care of,” Allen said.
