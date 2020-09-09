Leighton mayor wants to build senior center

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Leighton Mayor John Landers says the city has land set aside for a new senior center.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, it’s about an acre and a half on College Street.
Landerds says the city will use money from Norfolk Southern to match a grant to start construction. That process would begin next year. He’s already met with representatives about possible grant opportunities. Under the Community Enhancement Fund, a city with a population below 1,000 does not have to provide matching funds, Boyd said. As of the 2010 Census, Leighton had a population of 729.
If the project moves forward, Landers will not see its conclusion as mayor. He will lost his bid for a third term as mayor last month when he was defeated by challenger Derick Silcox.
The mayor, however, said the city council was behind the project and three members will be returning for new four-year terms. Councilman Andre McGahee is hopeful. “When you look around the area, you look at Ford City, they’ve got a nice one,” McGahee said. “We deserve a nice one.”
