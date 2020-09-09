Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you seen this young woman?
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing juvenile.
Kelsey Berry reportedly left her home in Lexington on September 4th to go to Mississippi to stay with her aunt and never showed up.
Berry is a white female, approximately 5′7″ and 160 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on the possible location of Berry is asked to contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5761 or call 911.
