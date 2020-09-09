Jets Prepare for Black Bears of Austin Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The James Clements Jets in another big game this week, against another elite opponent. The Jets head to Black Bears Country to face undefeated Austin.
“I would say the favorites to win the region,” James Clemens Head Coach Wade Waldrop said about Austin. “They have a core group of guys coming back, four explosive offensive players, that have started for three years, and have been making plays for three years. They’re super dynamic on offense. They’ve played three games we’ve played three games. We’re just trying to improve off of last Friday night.”
The Jets have some play makers of their own on the perimeter in Manny Sanders and Tyrik Walker. Walker went ballistic last Friday against Bob Jones, hauling in 5 catches for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
“Tyrik had a big ball game last Friday night, Connor and Gio did a good job of getting him the football. he made the plays when the ball was there. That’s part of being a good team, good teams, when you gotta make the play, you make the play, and hopefully we can continue to build on that.”
A ton of respect from the Jets for the Black Bears Friday. It should be a battle from start to finish
“Yea, I do, because Tra (Stover) is fire, you gotta worry about him a lot,” Jets Wide Receiver Tyrik Walker said. “And the running backs and corner backs are fire too. It’s gonna be a dog fight. It’s gonna be a dog fight Friday, we just got to get our heads right.”
Two teams ranked in the top 10 in the Class 7A rankings. Add to the fact it’s a Region game, you have the makings of an elite match up’s between two of our elite programs in North Alabama.
