Hot and muggy into the weekend

Sunny and hot for this afternoon with highs in the 90s.
Well above average for the Tennessee Valley and with humidity sticking around, we are going to really feel the heat for the next few days.
We can expect to continue this hot streak well into the last days of your workweek and the weekend, but then, finally, begin to cool down.
Rain doesn’t look likely until Saturday, when scattered storms will move across Northern Alabama. Cool air finally moves in and highs will take a dip into the lower 80s.
Rain will stay in our forecast from the weekend, through all of next week, but so will the cooler temperatures.
Your extended forecast is looking rainy and cooler.-
