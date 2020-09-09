Heat index in the 90s; Storms likely this weekend

Another pleasant day across the Tennessee Valley thanks to a large ridge of high pressure over the Southeast.
Skies will remain mainly clear overnight with warm lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The ridge of high pressure will slowly break down for the end of the week, summer-like heat will also stay in place with the heat index on Thursday and Friday in the middle to upper 90s. Thursday and Friday should be mainly dry with just isolated chances for rain showers and storms.
The weekend forecast is more complicated and looking more active. Saturday looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the middle 80s and more cloud cover. Right now it looks like we will have some dry hours on Saturday but plan on scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A cold front will start to nudge into NW Alabama late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Right now, the threat for severe storms with this frontal passage looks rather low. More rain and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the low to middle 80s.
Next week is trending below average for temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
