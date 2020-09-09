Fatal crash in Lauderdale County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Florence died following a crash near Athens on Wednesday.
At 6:40 p.m. Tanner Dale Hamilton, 23, was killed when the 2008 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Toyota Camry, being driven by 58-year-old, James David Elam, of Rogersville.
Hamilton was taken to Athens Hospital where he later died of serious injuries. Elam was not injured in the crash.
The crash occurred on US 72, west of County Road 113 near Elgin Crossroads, approximately 5 miles west of Rogersville.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
