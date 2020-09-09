Crime Stoppers: Stolen identity, credit cards following a nap in the car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are warning you, don’t fall asleep at the wheel, even when you’re parked, because that’s when bad things can happen.
Do you recognize these two suspected identity thieves who took advantage of the victim’s sleepy siesta?
The two suspects reportedly took a woman’s purse while she was sleeping in her car. Investigators say before she noticed anything was missing, they put bogus checks in the victim’s checking account, quickly removing the money by using her stolen bank cards.
One of the suspects did not cover his nose with the mask. Then, he helped police even more by not wearing a mask, as he made another illegal withdrawal.
Do you recognize this devious duo? If so, a four figure reward could be in your future from the Crime Stoppers.
