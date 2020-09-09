Complaint filed to contest Stevenson mayoral election

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - There may have been a winner declared in the election for the Mayor of Stevenson, but the opponent thought “not so fast”.
Mike Cloud filed a legal complaint on Tuesday and it raised questions about the more than 200 absentee ballots that were counted. Cloud ran against incumbent Mayor Rickey Steele during the Stevenson municipal election in August.
After a final vote count, Steele was declared to be re-elected as Mayor. Cloud received a total of 246 votes and Steele received 147 votes at the in-person polls.
But when the absentee votes were counted, Cloud received 55 and Steele received 277. After viewing the absentee voter list, Cloud said he discovered unqualified and ineligible voters.
In court documents, Cloud claims that the absentee ballots had people who were not qualified to vote, not registered to vote, had been convicted of felonies and some who didn’t even live in the city of Stevenson.
He also said several absentee ballots had insufficient witnesses.
Waff 48 reached out to Mike Cloud for a comment, but he declined and said that he would like to talk to his lawyer first.
WAFF 48 also reached out to Mayor Steele, but he was in a meeting and we have not heard back from him yet.
Cloud stated in court documents that the absentee ballots were also illegal, harvested and counted. He said he would have won the election if it wasn’t for the illegal absentee votes.
Two judges have recused themselves from the case. Judge Graham said he knows both Cloud and Steele personally, so he shouldn’t be on the case. Judge Jennifer Holt also recused herself and requested that an out of circuit judge be assigned.
WAFF 48 contacted the Alabama Ethics Commission to see if they were aware of the complaint, but they stated they only discuss it with the person who filed a complaint.
