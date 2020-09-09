All traditonal K-5th grade students return to Arab City School classrooms

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - After starting the year on a hybrid schedule, all traditional K-5th grade students are back in the classroom at Arab City Schools.
“We feel good about where we are, we feel good about our procedures in place, but we are not going to get complacent," said Superintendent Johnny Berry.
Berry said they wanted to wait until after Labor Day to monitor COVID-19 cases in the areas. He said cases have gone down and they are still following safety measures to ensure that staff and students are safe.
“Every bus that leaves, we clean those buses before they come out before they come back in. We make sure all of our students are wearing masks, that’s important to us. We’re practicing social distancing, I was at the elementary school yesterday just watching our kids walk up and down the halls and they are doing a great job. I think this helped us with procedures having half our kids in the building," said Berry.
Berry said as of right now they do have some positive cases in the school district and people are in quarantine.
“We have seven positive cases throughout the district, and we have about 54 in quarantine. We have a lot of people coming off quarantine this week and we think that number will get even lower than that probably in the 30′s after this weekend," said Berry.
Students in the pre-k program will come back on Monday. Middle and high school students are still on hybrid schedule.
