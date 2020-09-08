Volunteer group returns from Louisiana after helping 9 families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteers from North Alabama are back home from Louisiana after spending time at ground zero for Hurricane damage in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Volunteer Danny Walker said that many residents in Lake Charles, Louisiana are still without power.
Walker is with the volunteer group Prepare and Respond Disaster Relief. Volunteers arrived at home last night after helping 9 Louisiana families.
For a week, 11 volunteers with Prepare and Respond Disaster Relief worked 10-hour long days to help clean up storm damage left behind by Hurricane Laura.
Volunteer Danny Walker said the group drove an hour each day from Jennings, LA to Lake Charles to help assist homeowners, but had some challenges.
“It was just miles and miles of downed power lines. We actually couldn’t access some of the work order projects that we were given by the host group we were partnering with. Since we brought the heavier equipment, they asked us to do some of the bigger jobs. We just couldn’t get to them because of the roads being closed,” said Walker.
Volunteers were hard at work removing debris from homes and cutting down trees.
“Some of them had damaged roofs, some had lost their out buildings that were heavily damaged, so we put tarps up to temporally protect their equipment and personal items they had in their outbuildings," said Walker.
Walker said most of the homeowners they assisted had insurance and volunteers were able to clean up most of the debris before insurance adjusters arrived.
He said the highlight of his trip was handing out gift cards to homeowners to help them purchase materials for repairs and providing them with hope and prayer on their road to recovery.
Walker said the group plans on going back to Lake Charles to help more families, but they don’t have a date yet. He said they are also collecting donations for anyone who would like to donate to help families.
