Trials for Madison County capital murder cases postponed until 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Trial for some of Madison County’s most heinous crimes will be on hold until 2021. Capital murder cases will all be postponed until next year.
There were at least six capital cases scheduled to happen this year, according to Presiding Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall.
She said prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in three of those cases. Judge Hall understands this impacts the victims' families but said there is just no way the courtroom can hold that amount of people required for a capital case safely.
Judge Hall said hundreds of people are typically called as potential jurors in capital murder cases.
The goal right now, is to limit the number of people in the courthouse.
Preliminary information for those ordered to jury duty will be completed online, Jurors are then randomly selected into groups of 30 and then notified when their groups needs to be at the courthouse.
“It also saves time; you will be placed on a panel. You won’t have to be up here Monday morning for nothing. You can be at your home and if your panel is not called, you’re not called,” said Judge Hall.
Jury trials for other cases will begin on October 19th, with two of the seven judges as a test try.
Madison County residents can expect to begin receiving jury summons again this week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.