Trial date set for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trial date has been set for a man indicted for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online.
Luke Andrew Cole is set to face trial on November 16th, 2020.
Cole was indicted in March of 2020 on felony charges of kidnapping and assault.
He was initially arrested in April of 2019, at the time of the arrest Huntsville Police said Cole had held a woman captive at his home and assaulted her for several days. Police said Cole initially met the victim online.
Cole was initially charged with rape, assault, and kidnapping. The rape charge was dropped in the March indictment.
Cole was released from jail in August of 2020 on a $90,000 bond.
