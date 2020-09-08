Sunny and hot afternoon ahead with rain still in the forecast

We are seeing a rise in temperatures for the afternoon with humidity following close behind.
This afternoon looks to be comfortable, but those temps will be hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Tennessee Valley. Humidity will jump dramatically as we head into later this week thanks to precipitation moving back into the forecast.
On Wednesday, rain returns to the Tennessee Valley, giving us the chance at cooler than average temperatures. The cooling trend will continue throughout next week, and work to keep highs in the lower 80s.
Rain will continue across Northern Alabama for your Thursday as well, but move out by evening.
Your next 10 days are looking cooler and relatively dry. We expect to see the lower 80s for our highs going into next week.
In addition to a possible jacket, make sure to grab that umbrella for the next few mornings as you head out that door, you may need it!
