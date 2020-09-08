State prepares for surge in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day celebrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Labor Day Celebrations wound down Monday, the state prepared for a possible surge in coronavirus cases.
Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said that the state would be in good shape if people continued to follow social distancing guidelines during holiday celebrations.
Overall, the case numbers had been gradually declining for weeks.
However, the highest daily count of new COVID cases happened the weekend of Labor Day but some attributed that to schools starting back with in-person instruction.
Hospitalizations according to the state’s latest data showed that 858 people were hospitalized across the state. That was down from more than 1,000 a week ago but up by more than a dozen since the previous night.
As for what impact Labor Day would have on confirmed COIVD cases, the state would have to wait at least two weeks to see, but Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the state was prepared one way or the other.
“We’re prepared if we have to increase our investigative ability, our case investigations and certainly providing more information relating to this disease. And then, on-going testing,” said Landers.
Landers said it was important to keep cases and hospitalizations down, especially ahead of flu season.
