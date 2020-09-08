Rider ejected following motorcycle, car collision on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville residents were transported to the hospital on Monday following a collision between an automobile and a motorcycle.
At 6:47 p.m. of September 7, a 26-year-old man riding a black and yellow Suzuki motorcycle collided with an 81-year-old female driving a black Kia Soul. The driver of the Soul was attempting to turn left on Mastin Lake Road but misjudged the speed and distance of the motorcycle which had the right of way at the time of the accident.
The motorcycle struck the vehicle shortly after it entered the intersection causing the rider to be ejected from the bike.
Huntsville Police Public Information Officer Michael Johnson confirmed the motorcycle rider and the vehicle driver were both transported to Huntsville Hospital following the accident.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the accident and no charges will be filed.
Any updates to the condition of either person involved will be posted here when received.
