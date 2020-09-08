Portion of Decatur online sales tax going to Decatur City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools will see a bit of a funding increase soon.
On Tuesday, a vote that allows 25 percent of online sales tax to go to Decatur City Schools was approved.
Prior to tonight’s vote, none of the online sales tax went to the school system. Tonight, board members made that possible when they approved the vote, 5-0.
