Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce creates partnerships to help restaurants and families in need

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The push continues to help local businesses and families impacted by COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Sanjay Vishisth is the owner of McCutchen’s Magnolia House restaurant in Scottsboro. Due to the pandemic, he had to close the restaurant for two months.
“And during that month it was very hard for us to survive because there was no income and you still have to pay the bills, so yea it was pretty rough," said Vishisth.
But now the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be offering a helping hand to local restaurants. They are asking individuals and businesses to donate money to the chamber.
The chamber will purchase gift cards from local restaurants in Jackson countyhose gift cards will be distributed to the students in the Food For Thought Program.
“I know the children are hungry that’s a given, but parents are hungry too. So, this is an attempt to help feed some families here in Jackson County who are in most critical need," said Food For thought program coordinator Mary K. Carlton.
Carlton said she is thankful families and restaurants will be receiving additional help.
“You drive around in various business areas and you see businesses are closed. We don’t want our restaurants to close, we need all of the restaurants to stay open here in Jackson county," said Carlton.
Most importantly, owners said the new partnerships will help them keep their doors open during the pandemic.
“I was very excited to hear about the local communities coming together to help local businesses. I’m all about local, shop local, and spend local and I’m sure it will not just help us, but everybody and bring them together," said Vishisth.
