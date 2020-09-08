Gorgeous, but hot Tuesday afternoon

Clear skies across Northern Alabama for your Tuesday afternoon. It’s gorgeous out there, just a little on the hot side of things.
Humidity will be slightly higher, but comfortable for your afternoon, but especially for the evening.
Calm conditions will carry us through today and into Wednesday morning, but we see a chance at storms firing up by late afternoon.
Humidity will continue to climb for the next few days, and into the weekend, as more moisture is introduced into the valley air.
Highs for the next few days will be at or near 90.
Chances at rain swing back around for the weekend, but drier, cooler air will follow.
Cooler air will eventually make its way to the Tennessee Valley, but our better chances at less summer-like temperatures will be late next week.
The extended forecast is looking like fall by late next week, but for the next stretch of days we will increase in humidity and temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.