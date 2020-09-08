Two fundraisers scheduled this weekend for Caleb Brooks

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fundraising efforts continue for Caleb Brooks, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator recently gored by a bull.
This weekend, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse is hosting two fundraising events to help offset the expenses anticipated after Brooks’ surgeries. He is awaiting an intestinal transplant at home, after being treated at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
On Saturday, a gospel singing benefit will be held at 5 p.m., on the Posse Grounds at 1801 Vest Road NW in Hartselle. Refined, The Pylant Family and Dry Creek Bluegrass will perform. A food truck will be on the premises. You’re asked to bring a lawn chair. A love offering will be taken for Brooks.
On Sunday, a Swamp John’s will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the American Legion at 2706 US Hwy 31 South in Decatur. The meal will be served grab-and-go style, for $12 per plate.
A GoFundMe page is set up to help raise money for Brooks as well.
You can stay up to date on Brooks’ recovery, by following the facebook page, Our Journey #PRAYING4BROOKS.
