Downtown Huntsville relaunches bike share program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s bike share program is back!
Downtown Huntsville announced Tuesday the opening of 11 bike stations in the downtown area. These stations include:
- Big Spring East
- Big Spring West
- Butler Green
- Five Points
- Jefferson/Holmes
- Lumberyard
- Roundhouse
- Twickenham Square
- Visitor’s Center
- Washington/Clinton
- Westside Square
Downtown Huntsville Inc. President and CEO Chad Emerson is excited to bring bike sharing back to Huntsville.
“Our city center is an amazing destination to explore on two wheels and this new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and the City of Huntsville will allow locals and guests to do just that.”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle knows the program will be popular with city residents.
“Cycling allows users to experience Huntsville in a unique way and it provides another mode of transportation that is clean and energy friendly,” says Battle. “It also fits well in our Healthy Huntsville initiative to encourage daily forms of exercise. Our thanks to Tandem Mobility and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for improving our quality of life by offering new bike share opportunities.”
Riders will pay a simple $2 per 30 minutes of riding. To use the bike share program, sign up via the Movatic app found in the App or Google Play store by searching for “Huntsville”.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.