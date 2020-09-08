Cullman High School students start hybrid schedule

“We have made many adjustments to do our best to mitigate the spread of the virus. With 50 percent student capacity on campus, we can ensure social distancing in our classrooms to maintain 6-foot distance among students. Students are having to quarantine at home due to the protocol laid out by the ADPH stating that individuals in close proximity (6 feet for more than 15 minutes) of an infected individual must be quarantined. Individuals in close proximity of the infected individual must quarantine if they were within that range 48 hours prior to the infected individuals symptoms. By ensuring that students are 6 feet apart, which will be possible with smaller class sizes, only the possibly infected student will have to be sent home and not the several that are sitting in close proximity.”