Cullman High School students start hybrid schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Heading back to school after the Labor Day holiday is going to look different for Cullman High School students.
Starting Tuesday, CHS is changing to a hybrid schedule where only 50% of the student body will be on campus. Principal Kim Hall said this will allow for more social distancing.
The reason behind this change is too much COVID-19 exposure in the school, however, Hall would not give any numbers on how many students and staff have been infected at CHS.
Hall did release a statement to our sister station WBRC.
Hall said, in part, more social distancing will lead to fewer people having to quarantine if a student or staff member does test positive.
Students with last names A-K will report Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, all students will work remotely. One Thursday and Friday, students with last names L-Z will go to school.
This new plan will last at least until October 2nd and administrators promise to reevaluate the data regularly to determine if they need to make any changes to the plan.
Here is Hall’s full statement:
“We have made many adjustments to do our best to mitigate the spread of the virus. With 50 percent student capacity on campus, we can ensure social distancing in our classrooms to maintain 6-foot distance among students. Students are having to quarantine at home due to the protocol laid out by the ADPH stating that individuals in close proximity (6 feet for more than 15 minutes) of an infected individual must be quarantined. Individuals in close proximity of the infected individual must quarantine if they were within that range 48 hours prior to the infected individuals symptoms. By ensuring that students are 6 feet apart, which will be possible with smaller class sizes, only the possibly infected student will have to be sent home and not the several that are sitting in close proximity.”
