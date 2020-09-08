Arab City elementary students transition to regular Monday through Friday schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab City Schools welcome some students back to the classroom today on a new schedule.
The district started the school year on Aug. 20 with all “traditional” students on a hybrid learning schedule. That plan required all students to take part in some virtual schooling.
But starting today, all in-person K-5 students will return to a normal Monday-Friday schedule. Pre-K students will transition next week.
Virtual kids will continue taking classes at home, but Dr. Berry says the majority of them decided to transition back to in-person.
“Last week we gave our remote learners an opportunity to change,” Berry said. “We had wanted them to wait until the end of the semester but so many things have changed so we gave them the opportunity to come back Tuesday. So we will have some more students on campus this week.”
6th through 12th graders remain split into groups A and B based on last name.
School leaders decided keeping those grades split up for the time being is the safer option.
“Secondary is a little bit different. There is a lot more movement, a lot more transition, a lot more difficulty with social distancing and contact tracing,” Berry said. “So we are just trying to give ourselves a little bit more time. Our teachers have done a marvelous job at all levels, but particularly 6th through 12 of utilizing zoom and different platforms.”
Dr. Berry says school leaders are monitoring the numbers closely. If there is an uptick in cases, schools will go back to a hybrid schedule.
“If we see an uptick in our cases we can back off to hybrid, which is now very familiar to our kids, to our teachers and to our administrative team,” Berry said. “So if we need to back off we have the capability to do that now.”
