Vote set on giving portion of online sales tax revenue to DCS

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the Decatur City council will vote on giving a quarter of online sales tax revenue to Decatur City Schools in 2021.
The city expects to get about $2 million in 2020 and again in 2021 from online sales tax. The possible decision comes with a caveat, though. A portion of the funds must support child-related nonprofits.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the school system already receives 25% of the city’s 4-cent sales tax from brick-and-mortar stores.
But the city hasn’t shared its online sales taxes with the school system since December 2018.
At last week’s work session, the council agreed to give about 25% of sales revenue to the school system, equaling about $500,000 before it is split.
About $177,000 would go to four child-related nonprofits and the remaining would go to the schools.
The nonprofits include the Decatur Youth Symphony, the Morgan Child Advocacy Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama. Decatur Public Library would also get a share.
The council plans to hold another budget review session on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in City Hall.
The regular weekly meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
