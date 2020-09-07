Some Madison County Water Department customers to experience brief outage Tuesday

Some Madison County Water Department customers to experience brief outage Tuesday
Madison County Water Department (Source: Madison County Water Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 7, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 8:15 AM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in one area of Madison county may experience a brief water outage on Tuesday.

Madison County Water Department customers in the following areas will have a temporary outage from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday:

  • Ready Section Road (from Miller McCann Drive to 1252 Ready Section Road)
  • Nicholas View Lane
  • Azuba Court
  • Lewis Vann Drive
  • Quiet Lane

Please contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888 with any questions.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.