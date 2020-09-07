Some Madison County Water Department customers to experience brief outage Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in one area of Madison county may experience a brief water outage on Tuesday.
Madison County Water Department customers in the following areas will have a temporary outage from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday:
- Ready Section Road (from Miller McCann Drive to 1252 Ready Section Road)
- Nicholas View Lane
- Azuba Court
- Lewis Vann Drive
- Quiet Lane
Please contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888 with any questions.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.