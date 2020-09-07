Sheffield Career Center hosts Aerotek hiring event on Thursday

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a job, listen up!
According to our news partners at the TimesDaily, the Sheffield Career Center is set to host a hiring event Thursday for Aerotek.
Aerotek is a recruiting and staffing agency for a solar farm construction project in Cherokee. The company is hiring more than 100 general construction workers and heavy equipment operators.
The hiring event lasts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sheffield Career Center located on South Montgomery Avenue.
