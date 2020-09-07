In the 60s, with some humidity for the morning

Calm start to your Labor Day, with another pleasant day ahead. Areas of dense fog are expected for morning travels, but will begin to clear up by sunrise.
In the 60s to start your day and clear. We will climb into the upper 80s for your afternoon, and see some of that humidity return. Sunny skies for your afternoon, with rain continuing to hold off.
Very similar conditions are expected for your Tuesday, and start of your workweek. Mostly sunny and in the upper 80s once again.
On Wednesday, rain returns to the Tennessee Valley, and the chance at cooler than average temperatures. That cooling trend will continue throughout next week, and work to keep us in the lower 80s.
Rain will continue across Northern Alabama for your Thursday as well, but move out by evening.
Your next 10 days are looking cooler and relatively dry. We will have a mix of sunshine, rain and highs in the 80s in your extended forecast.
In addition to a possible jacket for this week, make sure to grab that umbrella for the next few mornings, you may need it!
