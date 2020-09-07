In the 60s with some humidity for the morning

The Tennessee Valley is off to a calm start on Labor Day with pleasant conditions slated for the rest of the day. Areas of dense fog are expected for morning travels, but it will begin to clear up by sunrise.
Temperatures will start in the 60s and will climb into the upper 80s for your afternoon. This afternoon the humidity returns with sunny skies. Very similar conditions are expected for your Tuesday.
On Wednesday, rain returns to the Tennessee Valley with the chance at cooler than average temperatures. That cooling trend will continue throughout next week and work to keep us in the lower 80s.
Rain will continue across Northern Alabama for your Thursday as well but move out by evening. Your next 10 days are looking cooler and relatively dry. We will have a mix of sunshine, rain and highs in the 80s in your extended forecast.
In addition to a possible jacket for this week, make sure to grab that umbrella for the next few mornings. You may need it!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.