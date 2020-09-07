Police looking for Collinsville robbery suspect

Collinsville Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a strong-arm robbery. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 7, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 3:34 PM

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a male suspect in connection to a robbery that took place at the Collinsville Delta Express.

White Chevrolet Avevo believed to be driven by the suspect.
White Chevrolet Avevo believed to be driven by the suspect. (Source: WAFF)

Collinsville police responded to a call on Sept. 6 after a woman was robbed and the suspect reportedly drove away in a white car headed west on AL HWY 68.

The suspect is a black male wanted for strong-arm robbery that took place between 2:09 and 2:17 p.m. on Sept. 6. He drove away in a white Chevrolet Avevo.

If you have any information on this man please contact the Collinville Police Department at 256-524-2136.

