Police looking for Collinsville robbery suspect

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are looking for a male suspect in connection to a robbery that took place at the Collinsville Delta Express.
Collinsville police responded to a call on Sept. 6 after a woman was robbed and the suspect reportedly drove away in a white car headed west on AL HWY 68.
The suspect is a black male wanted for strong-arm robbery that took place between 2:09 and 2:17 p.m. on Sept. 6. He drove away in a white Chevrolet Avevo.
If you have any information on this man please contact the Collinville Police Department at 256-524-2136.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.