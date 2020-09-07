Marshall County Democratic Party host 8 voter drive-thru clinics

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are just two months away from the statewide general election.
The presidential race and the U.S. senate race between Tommy Battle and senator Doug Jones will headline Alabama ballots.
Applications for absentee ballots and even pocket-sized copies of the U.S. constitution were just a car ride away today across Marshall County.
Members of the Marshall County Democratic Party spread out across eight locations in the county to host the drive-thru voter clinics.
Organizers welcomed voters from all parties and affiliations to take advantage of the voting resources.
”Women, men, people of color, white people it doesn’t matter who you vote for, but we can’t decide elections on 25 percent of the ballot need 50, 75, 80 and 90 percent, that way the people in Washington and locally are decided by the people and not by a small selected few,” said William Jones, District 2 Marshall County Democratic Party Executive.
Members also provided applications for anyone interested in absentee ballots.
”We’ve added about 2 weeks on to every deadline that the secretary of state has put on this election, so that people are not disappointed on election day and have their ballot arrive late to be voted,” said Susan McKenney, Chairwoman of the Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee.
But there are some instructions you must follow before you submit your ballots.
“We want them to know that they will need a witness or a notary and if they don’t have two witnesses we will also be providing free notary throughout the county,” said McKenney.
Absentee voting begins Wednesday, September 9 across the state.
