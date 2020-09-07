Incident at Florence Walmart location leads to robbery, drug charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is facing robbery and drug charges after an incident on Sunday at an area Walmart.
Steven Vinson, age 41, shoved a loss prevention associate at the Walmart location on Cloverdale Road in Florence.
No injuries were reported.
Vinson ran into the woods and was apprehended without further incident. After further investigation, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Less than $100 worth of merchandise was taken from the store.
Vinson faces the following charges:
- Third degree robbery
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
