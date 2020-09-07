Huntsville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, a Huntsville couple celebrated a sweet milestone.
Paul and Jean Clutts got married in Athens in 1945. As with many celebrations during the pandemic, theirs was drive-by style. Paul and Jean are in their 90s. Paul was a preacher for most of his life, while Jean stayed home to take care of the kids. Their daughter called up family and friends to make sure their celebration was one for the books.
“we’re very thankful for them. Dad is 93, mother is 91. We’re very blessed to still have them,” said Jeanne Clutts-Hill.
Paul and Jean have four children, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Happy Anniversary from all of us here at WAFF.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.