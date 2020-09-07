Huntsville counter-protester faces firearm, public intoxication charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars in the Madison County Jail after Huntsville Police say he was waving a gun at protesters on Sunday.
According to the report WAFF received from police, officers were called to the courthouse square around 7 p.m.
Scott Christopher Davis, 51 of Huntsville, allegedly was harassing protesters and showing a gun. At the time of his arrest, Davis did have a gun.
Davis has been charged with public intoxication and possession of firearm at a demonstration.
