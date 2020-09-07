How to vote absentee this election season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With COVID-19 still lingering, many Alabama voters are concerned about visiting the polls this November.
Absentee Voting is an option that provides voters the possibility to send in their vote if they’re unable to do so in person due to travel, illness, work, etc.
As questions continue to rise about keeping voting safe and distant this season, participants can find more information right from their smart phone or laptop.
The Alabama.gov website provides information online such as dates, addresses, eligibility, county guidelines and more.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.