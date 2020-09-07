Fayetteville City Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Fayetteville High School.
School officials said contact tracing has been completed, and anyone who was in close contact with the affected student has been notified. If a student was notified, that child will need to quarantine for 14 days. While quarantining, students may not attend school in person or attend any school activities; however, the student should continue working digitally in order to be counted present.
If a student or family did not receive a phone call or email, this means the child was not in direct contact with the individual.
School officials ask that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, they ask that you keep your child at home.
School officials said they will continue to be diligent in completing symptom checks for all students and staff members daily. If a student is at school and has any of the symptoms outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, they will contact parents/guardians to have the child picked up from school.
A statement from Fayetteville City Schools:
“We want to assure our Tiger family that the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to be diligent in following the latest guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health to keep all our Tigers as safe as possible.”
