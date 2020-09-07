Decatur Police arrest one of two suspects in July robbery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials in Decatur have arrested one suspect under investigation for a robbery that happened earlier this summer.
On July 23, officers of the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to Locust Street SE in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers learned two masked males unlawfully entered the victim’s residence armed with handguns. The two suspects held the victim at gunpoint, and stole property from inside the residence.
After further investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Aundra Marcell Garth, Jr.
On September 4, investigators located Garth and took him into custody.
Garth was charged with burglary in the first degree. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in without incident.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.