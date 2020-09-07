Crews rescue 3 missing people Sunday in Locust Fork River

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Rescue crews in Warrior were able to safely remove three missing people from the Locust Fork River this weekend.
Authorities say the crew was dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday after three people what not checked in or been seen since 6 a.m. The crew located the missing people around 8 p.m.
The boat of the missing people was also found. It suffered a mechanical failure, causing the people to not make it to their destination.
There were not any injuries.
