Crews rescue 3 missing people Sunday in Locust Fork River
Three missing people were rescued from the Locust Fork River on Sunday. (Source: Warrior Fire Department/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | September 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 9:49 AM

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Rescue crews in Warrior were able to safely remove three missing people from the Locust Fork River this weekend.

Authorities say the crew was dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday after three people what not checked in or been seen since 6 a.m. The crew located the missing people around 8 p.m.

The boat of the missing people was also found. It suffered a mechanical failure, causing the people to not make it to their destination.

There were not any injuries.

