American Legion in Huntsville helping hurricane victims in Louisiana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been 11 days since Hurricane Laura ripped through the golf coast hitting Louisiana hard, specifically the city of Lake Charles.
A lot of homeowners are still without power because of the storms that downed trees and power lines.
This weekend, Christopher Perry, a member of the American Legion Post 237, delivered a trailer full of items.
“We brought socks and foot care for them. We brought water, Gatorade, individually wrapped toilet paper rolls. We have rags, we have some food. One man donated a weed-eater and an edger. We brought chainsaw fuel and chainsaw bar oil,” said Perry.
More than 20 people died because of Hurricane Laura. Hundreds of homeowners are still without power.
“It’s going to be 6 to 8 weeks before they get power here in Lake Charles,” said Perry.
Perry says he plans to return to Huntsville later this week.
If you want to donate any items to the victims and people impacted by hurricane Laura you still have time. Volunteers with American legion post 237 are still accepting donations at their office on Drake Avenue.
“We need as many donations from Huntsville as we can. I will drive down here as many times as I have to or if I have to get other trucks or trailers will come down here because it’s going to be a long term effort,” said Perry.
Thanks to helpers like Perry, the people impacted by Hurricane Laura aren’t in it alone.
Donations of cleaning supplies, tarps, and power tools are encouraged!
You can drop off donations between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.