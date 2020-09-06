Perfect Labor Day Monday!

Another calm and clear night is expected tonight with a bit more humidity, lows will be warmer in the middle 60s.
Labor Day Monday looks just fantastic with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, skies will be sunny again with the humidity pushing the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. Our last hot and humid day will be Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees and isolated rain showers.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is a bit more tricky as we are tracking a weak front moving in. This front will produce isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms both days.
Behind the front will be some very comfortable air with lower humidity and below average high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This cooler and quiet stretch will continue through the weekend into the following week. The long-term temperature outlook right now for mid-September is below average with highs staying in the 70s and 80s, fairly unusual for September in the Tennessee Valley.
