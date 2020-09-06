Interim Scottsboro Police Chief arrested on charges of operating a vessel under the influence

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Major Ron Latimer, Interim Police Chief for the City of Scottsboro was arrested Saturday on charges of operating a vessel under the influence.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office website, Latimer was booked Saturday night at 10:47 p.m. He was released from jail on a $1,500 bond Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m.
Latimer was appointed as the Interim Police Chief June 1, 2020. He took over for Chief Ralph Dawe who served as Police Chief for 14 years. Latimer has been with the Scottsboro Police Department since November 1992.
