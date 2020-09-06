Extended weekend forecast continues to be dry and sunny

Another gorgeous day is ahead for the Tennessee Valley. We will see a slight rise in temperatures and humidity, but it won’t have a huge impact on your day ahead.
Dry once again, with highs in the upper 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine for your Sunday morning and afternoon with only a few clouds passing by with.
Winds will begin to calm and come out of the south and help to push warmer air in. This is what gives us that increase in temperatures for both Sunday and Monday.
Overnights will continue to be cool and comfortable for the next stretch of days.
After Monday, we are seeing a nice dip in temperatures with forecast highs in the lower 80s. We will stay dry through Tuesday, but rain will move into the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.
Your extended forecast will have rain in the mix, but the majority of those days will be dry and in the 80s. Less comfortable air will move in for next week, with humidity on the rise once again.
Have a safe, and happy holiday weekend!
